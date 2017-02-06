A dramatic pause between songs for charity fundraiser

Ex-RSC actors Julian Curry and Mary Chater are “treading the boards” at St Clements Church in the Old Town this Saturday (Feb 11) as part of a concert to raise funds for the Snowflake Night Shelter.

Julian is best known on TV as Claude Erskine-Brown in Rumpole of the Bailey. In addition he and wife Mary have numerous RSC and National Theatre credits. The pair have recently settled in St Leonards having lived in Italy for nine years. Whilst out there, Mary taught English in schools and colleges using Shakespeare workshops to bring the language alive. Julian interviewed prominent Shakespearian actors and compiled the interviews into a book called Shakespeare on Stage published by Nick Hern Books. This proved so popular he continued to work on a second volume which is due to be published.

Together with Italian theatre manager Sandro Pascucci, they have set up theatre company Shakespeare In Italy to produce plays and run courses in the UK and Italy, and they hope to bring workshops into schools and community groups in Hastings. Mary is already involved with the Links Project helping local refugees and asylum seekers to learn English.

Julian and Mary will be reading passages from Shakespeare’s plays to set the scene for the musical items in A Winter’s Tale – a concert by Harmony One also featuring Helen Ridout on the piano and The Two Towers Handbells. The concert starts at 5.30pm (doors open 5pm) and tickets are available on the door or from Tourist Information 01424 451111, B&T Music and Cobblers to the Old Town.

Tickets cost just £8 (children under 16 free).