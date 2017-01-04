A double bill for Jazz Hastings

Jazz Hastings is starting off the New Year in style next Tuesday (January 10) with a special benefit performance at The East Hastings Sea Angling Association on the Stade.

It will feature a double bill with the ever-popular Art Themen Quartet and exciting new band the FILO Allstars.

These jazz musicians are donating their time to raise money for the club, which is now in its 12th year, and aims to bring both established and emerging national and international jazz musicians to Hastings.

The evening will begin at 8.30pm with a session from The Art Themen Quartet. Themen has played and recorded with many US and British jazz giants - for instance he was in all of Stan Tracey’s groups, touring all over the world and all around the UK.

Themen will be accompanied by the Jazz Hastings Trio; pianist John Donaldson, bass player Simon Thorpe and drummer Spike Wells.

The second half of the evening will feature the FILO Allstars, named after the Old Town pub where they play regularly. Internationally recognized saxophonist Jason Yarde works across a number of musical styles. His flugelhorn concerto All Souls Seek Joy was premiered by Hugh Masekela and the London Symphony Orchestra in 2007 and his BBC Proms compositional debut, Rhythm and Other Fascinations for piano trio and the BBC Concert Orchestra, won the inaugural BASCA award for contemporary Jazz Composition.

New Zealand born tenor saxophonist Greg Heath has worked with a wide range of musicians, including Mica Paris, Van Morrison and Joan Armatrading. The grammy-award winning trumpeter and producer James McMillan is well known for his appearances with Liane Carroll. He has also produced a number of her successful albums as well as releasing five albums under his own name.

This impressive line up is completed by drummer Tristan Banks, who has played with a wide variety of musicians across the UK and Europe. He is a specialist at Afro-Brazilian rhythms and has taught drum technique at a number of London music schools.

Doors open at 7.45pm. Tickets £10 on the door.