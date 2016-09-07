A celebratory symphonic journey through two Bowie masterpieces

Following his critically acclaimed headlining appearance at Glastonbury Festival 2016 performing to over 20,000 people, Charles Hazlewood brings his mesmerising project celebrating the life of David Bowie out on tour this December.

Charles Hazlewood conducts Army of Generals and members of the British Paraorchestra and few can argue that two of Bowie’s finest moments were his Heroes and Low albums.

It therefore feels totally appropriate to plunge deep back into his back catalogue and present these two albums, re-expressed and reasserted by the great Philip Glass, an artist whom Bowie cited as a massive influence on his own work.

The Heroes symphony (composed 1996) and Low symphony (1992) both use key elements key elements from Bowie (and Eno’s) seminal albums from the mid 70s.

In a series of innovative recordings in which influences of world music, experimental ‘avant-garde’ are felt, they were re-defining the language of music in ways that can be heard even today.

Glass achieved something of a real collaboration between his music and theirs.

This intense yet celebratory symphonic journey, conducted by the award-winning Charles Hazlewood with a 42-piece orchestra, takes the musical essence of Bowie’s Heroes and Low albums and re-expresses them through Glass’s brand of alchemy.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.