Invite to join U3A club to help banish winter blues

Anyone who is looking for something to relieve grey gloomy days is invited to join the local U3A society.

U3A is described as a unique and exciting self-help movement for people no longer in full time employment and enquires secretary Laura Wright says they have many interesting talks throughout the year. “We are a very friendly society,” she said. “You can attend two meetings before you decide whether to join. On arrival you are met by greeters and asked to sign in. If you decide to join, it costs £17 per year and then all talks are free.”

The talks for 2017 start on Monday January 23, at the Azur, St Leonard’s. John Chambers, will talk about ‘Early Music - Its Instruments & Personalities’. Coffee is available from 9.45am. The meeting starts at 10.30am. On February 27, Ken Brooks will talk about the ’Rock-a-Nore Story’ at St Peter’s Community Centre, Bexhill Old Town. Call Laura 01424 719080 or email: initialenquiries@hru3a@gmail.com