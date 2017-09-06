Hasting Fringe Festival will showcase great local talent

The third annual Hastings Fringe was launched on August 31 in the Old Town.

Dr Savage and his musical ensemble kicked off the parade-style event with stilt-walker Dolly Delicious and

the town crier, before speeches from the festival’s Artistic Director, Heather Alexander; its patrons, including Doon Mackichan (Smack the Pony, Plebs), and comedian, Dave Brown (The Mighty Boosh. Now in its third year, the Hastings Fringe Festival runs throughout September and is an independent, inclusive and friendly festival dedicated to nurturing local, national and international performances by emerging and established artists from all arts disciplines. To find out more www.hastingsfringe.co.uk/