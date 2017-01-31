Fun, friendly club for over 50s LGBT community

Are you LGBT, over 50, living in the Hastings area and looking for ways to get in shape while having fun?

The Age UK East Sussex Healthy Living Club is a fun, friendly and informal club specifically designed at the LGBT community, aged 50 or over who would like to improve their health.

Club organiser Sally said: “We provide a welcoming environment where you can get involved in fun sessions. With a full programme of activities over the next few months you are sure to find something you will enjoy whatever your ability.”

The club meets at the Y Centre, St Paul’s Road, St Leonards every other Thursday morning, 10-12noon. Entry is £1 per session including refreshments.

For further information call Charles on 07850 987149 or email: charles.sheldon@ageukeastsussex.org.uk