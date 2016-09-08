Crazy Golf British Open tees off in Hastings next weekend................

Crazy golf gets serious next weekend when around 50 British crazy golf competitors tee off in a bid to win the Crazy Golf British Open at Hastings Adventure Golf.

Contenders at the event on September 17 and 18, will be hoping to knock British number one and three-time World Champion, Michael Smith, from his top spot over the two-day, nine round event.

Chris Richards, Hastings Adventure Golf, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting the tournament again this year.

“It’s a challenging course but this event attracts the very best players in UK crazy golf and is always a spectacle to watch.”

The tournament takes place on the 18-hole Pirate Course, where players must contend with cannon fire, explosions, water features, tunnels, ramps and banked curves.

Hastings Adventure Golf is considered to be the national centre for mini golf in the UK and also hosts the World Crazy Golf Championships. The 18-hole course also features some new obstacles for players who enjoy a challenge. Some of the holes are raised ‘volcano’ style, some on plateaus where it is all too easy to overshoot and see your ball roll down the other side. There are several water features to negotiate as well, along with tunnels, ramps and banked curves.

Situated on the seafront in Hastings Old Town, the British Crazy Golf Championships will tee off on Saturday September 17 at 9am. Entries for the event close on Saturday September 10. Entry fees are £30 for 2016 BMGA Tour Pros; £15 for 2016 BMGA Junior Tour Pros and £35 for everyone else.

Hastings Adventure Golf recently completed a massive refurbishment at Pelham Place that transformed an area of the promenade that had been looking a bit weary. The £450,000 construction project involved the redevelopment of the land behind Hastings Adventure Golf from Pelham Place to the promenade. This is now pedestrianised and includes a plaza-style eating area with modern street furniture and a new fish and chip restaurant.

Entry forms online at: www.minigolf.org.uk