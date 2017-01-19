Chase away winter blues at wellbeing charity event

Chase away the winter blues and enjoy an afternoon of complementary therapy taster sessions in aid of local charities The Sara Lee Trust and St Michael’s Hospice.

The family friendly event, organised by local therapists Sarah Corrie and Sandra Baker, is being held at The Wellington Health & Wellbeing Centre, Wellington Square, Hastings on Sunday January 22, 1.30-6pm.

Taster sessions cost £5 for 15 minutes. Treatments include reflexology, allergy testing, Indian head massage, osteopathy and beauty treatments. There will also be 30 minute group taster sessions in Yoga, Pilates, Alexander Technique, Shamanic Sound Healing and Emotional Freedom Technique. Entry by donation (includes a free drinks voucher). There will also be cakes, raffle and book sale. Further details call 07780 608909 or Facebook event page ‘Love Yourself - Health & Wellbeing Evening’.