Charity’s DIY Workshop on Wheels takes to the road...

Local furniture charity Hastings Furniture Service is offering Hastings and Rother residents the opportunity to try their hand at DIY and craft activities free of charge with the launch of their ‘Workshop on Wheels’.

The Hastings Furniture Service (HFS) Workshop on Wheels (WoW) van has been customised with workbenches and tool cupboards. Experienced, skilled tutors will take the WoW to the wider communities of Hastings and Rother to provide practical activities such as repairing furniture, making items from scrap wood and craft projects.

HFS CEO Naomi Ridley, says the charity has run workshops and courses at their stores in Hastings and Bexhill for many years, and are delighted to be taking some of these activities into the community so that more people can enjoy taking part without having to travel. “The positive impact of making activities on health and wellbeing is well documented,” she said. “We hope that the small neighbourhood groups will be a great way for people to meet up with neighbours as well as getting to know new people in their area.”

The WoW project has been supported by Hastings and Rother Clinical Commissioning Group allowing the workshop sessions to be offered totally free of charge to local residents. The interior of the WoW van was kitted out with funds raised by HFS patron Mark Thomas at a pre-gig talk at St Mary’s in the Castle in November last year. WoW’s first stop is Four Courts Community Centre and the Robsack Centre, on February 10, for more information visit: www.hfs.org.uk

