Watercolour art show’s diversity in Bexhill gallery

A new watercolours exhibition promises to add a Splash Of Colour to Murmurations Gallery in Bexhill.

As part of an ongoing programme of ‘mediums’ exhibitions, Murmurations is exploring another fine art practice widely used by artists - watercolour.

This medium is often looked down upon but many contemporary artists who use it are still pushing the boundaries and exploring innovative new ways in which to use this fluid and yet unforgiving medium in expressAing creativity.

This exhibition brings together some local and nationally recognized artists who are pursuing this path; some of them are reinventing while others are rejuvenating the practice of watercolours. They include artists such as the award-winning Peter Haslam Fox whose works explore the translucent simplicity of colour. Educated at Chelsea Art School and Glasgow University, winner of the Royal Watercolour Society Young artist of the Year and the Benton Purchase prize – Haslam Fox’s famous White exhibition marries his love of Chinese paintings and using delicate shades to show the subtlest of images on a large scale. Other artists such as Hastings-based Helen Wells and Susan Miller explore the fluid washes of watercolours and hues that can be build up in layers to create images of haunting photographs or abstract dreamscapes. Also in this exhibition are works by Cliff Crawford whose works highlight the difficult and unforgiving nature of watercolours as he explores geometric patterns, trying in the process to contain the medium within straight or predefined lines. Also included is Kerry Bennett from Battle, and Vivienne Tribbeck of Burgess Hill. The exhibition runs until May 29.

The gallery will soon put out an open call to photographers for its photographic competition exhibition in June. For more information, email info@murmurationsgallery.co.uk Open 10.30-4.30. Tuesdays-Sundays. 17a Parkhurst Rd.