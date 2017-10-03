Visual arts to be celebrated right across town by Battle Festival 2017

Visual arts take centre stage at Battle Festival this year, with a range of free exhibitions.

Martin Brockman as the festival’s artist-in-residence, will be showcasing a range of works on paper, woodblock prints, ceramics, kilns and 3D works in wood. Throughout October, as well as an exhibition of existing works, Martin will use the Almonry in Battle as a working space and new works can be seen as they are created, all connected through objects in the Battle Museum. Martin is currently developing An Armada Of Hope, linking our lives to people who walked our pathways before us. He will be in residence Thursdays to Saturdays October 5-21, and will be running a woodblock printing workshop on Saturday October 14, 10am-4pm; £10, booking required.

A commission for Battle Festival 2017, renowned paper-cut artist Ian Penney’s new series of work takes inspiration from the launch event, The Winter Giant, reflecting the mythology connected with the cold light of Winter. Ian’s work will be exhibited in the windows of Harper & Holland, High Street from October 2-13, and he will be in residence at the pop-up gallery in Mount Street from October 7-21. Ian will also give a free talk and demonstation during the Festival, discussing his inspiration, techniques, and the history of papercutting.

New installation Into The Abyss by Sam Peacock, at The Almonry Gardens, throughout October, is a response to climate change and the growing global CO2 crisis. Sam constantly seeks to raise awareness of the effects of human activity on natural landscapes via his artwork.

Other exhibitions include new work by Alan Rankle, part of a series about castles and their iconic relevance, which is at Martlet’s House, October 7-28; and The Bloomsbury Group And Beyond - a selection of ceramics and textiles, with work from Sophie MacCarthy, granddaughter of Desmond MacCarthy, and Cressida Bell, granddaughter of Vanessa Bell, which is at British Design British Made on High Street, October 2-31.

Battle Festival 2017 runs throughout October and includes a plethora of events; for the full programme and booking go www.battlefestival.co.uk