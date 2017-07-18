Visit studio where artist made work

As part of Hastings Old Town carnival week there is a chance to see the art studio of the late Roland Jarvis who died in 2016 at the age of 90 and who left a lifetime of work.

His unique studio is set in a former converted chapel at 39A Tackleway. As well as an exhibition of paintings, prints, drawings and photographs, the exhibition will feature some of his sculptures from recycled materials. A film about Roland ‘Timelines’ will be on view and as well as work for sale. Open 11-4pm from Saturday July 29 to August 6 or by appointment on 07740 941734. or contact Facebook/The Roland Jarvis Arts Community.