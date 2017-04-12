The intensity and sublime talent of Polunin in Dancer

Anyone who likes dancing at all should cut along to the Kino Teatr in St Leonards this afternoon (Friday) or Sunday to catch the new film about amazing Sergei Polunin, the one time bad boy of ballet.

Blessed with astonishing power and grace, Polunin took the dance world by storm and became the Royal Ballet’s youngest ever principal.

At the peak of his success, aged 25, he walked away, driven to the brink of self-destruction by stardom - his talent more a burden than a gift.

The doctumentary Dancer is an unprecedented look into the life of a complex young man who has made ballet go viral - he reached a wider audience with his video for Hozier’s Take Me To Church. Nowadays he does not work for any single dance company but appears around the globe and is continuing to transform the shape of ballet. Tickets £9. Dancer will be shown on Friday at 2pm and Sunday at 1pm.