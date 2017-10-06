Ten Things to Do - this week

1. Bexhill Choral Society on Saturday evening presents a selection of Italian and English Baroque choral works at St Augustine’s Church, Bexhill. Monteverdi’s Beatus Vir, Vivaldi’s Magnificat, two of Purcell’s Anthems and excerpts from his The Fairy Queen and Dido And Aeneas, provide BCS with wonderful music to perform under the direction as always of their conductor, Kenneth Roberts, with the Sussex Concert Orchestra. Add to this the beautiful Albinoni Double Oboe Concerto, and a great evening’s entertainment awaits their audience. The main soprano soloist is Susannah Appleyard, who lives locally, and is renowned for her recitals, oratorio and operatic performances. The other soloists are Lucy Ashton, Judith Buckle, Roger Elias and Peter Grevatt. Tickets £12 from Second Spin, Sackville Road, Bexhill, choir members, on the door or 01424 213352.

2. On Saturday evening take a seat in Kino Teatr and let award-winning cabaret artistes Duo Bogof entertain and dazzle you with a sparkling cocktail of music, magic, movies and Bingo. This event is described as a multi-media juggernaut of entertainment. Kiki and Hillary Bogof are theatrical magicians by trade, but the Duo Bogof are not simply magicians, they are cinemagicians. Their video camera will reveal glimpses the Bogofs’ private backstage life, and make visible their secret fantasies, dark neuroses and dysfunctional relationship; Expect bespoke trickery and brand new turns. Think Tommy Cooper meets Jorge Luis Borges, or a wayward Paul Daniels with Debbie McGee. Show starts 7.30pm, tickets £12 from www.kino-teatr.co.uk.

Duo Bogof at Kino Teatr

3. On Saturday Brazilians Marcio da Silva (voice) and Ariel Gragnani (guitar) will join forces at Fairlight Hall to perform their favorite Bossa Nova and Samba songs by Tom Jobim, Chico Buarque and others. The evening will start with Brazilian guitar pieces including pieces by Villa-Lobos followed by the Manuel De Falla’s Siete canciones populares song cycle. In the second half of the concert, entirely dedicated to Bossa Nova and Samba you will listen to well-known classics like Girl From Ipanema, One Note Samba and Corcovado. This event is in support of the Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra which is one of the newest professional orchestra in the UK in their first full season. Their season opening concert on Friday October 13 at St Mary In The Castle features Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition winner Kenny Broberg in a performance directed by Marcio. Other highlights in the season include a concert with cellist Richard Lester and Verdi’s Requiem with the Hastings Philharmonic Choir and the Kosovo Philharmonic Choir celebrating the 10 Anniversary of Kosovo’s Independence. Starts 8pm. tickets from www.fairlighthall.co.uk costing £20 tickets to include canapes and cocktails.

4. There is still a chance to catch Nell Gwynn at The Stables Theatre in Hastings with performances tonight and tomorrow at 7.30pm. The play is written by Jessica Swale. This exhilarating take on the heady world of Restoration theatre premiered at Shakespeare’s Globe in 2015. It transferred to the West End in 2016 going on to win the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy. Directed by Tim Wormley-Healing. Tickets £13.

5. Don’t miss Fearful Symmetry by Ben Gibson-Cowan at the blackShed gallery in Robertsbridge which runs until November 11. The show is a conceptual series of photographic meditations developed by the former photojournalist. Gibson-Cowan captured war and horror in over 100 countries, and his work appeared in many leading publications, but life changed following a helicopter crash in Georgia in 2003. The trauma led Gibson-Cowan to change his approach to, and reason for, creating photographs which ultimately resulted in Fearful Symmetry. This is a collection of works exploring the nature of time and space through the natural environment.

6. The Four Men - a new play based on the book by Sussex’s great author Hilaire Belloc - will be performed at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Wednesday as part of its debut tour. It follows a spur-of-the-moment Hallowe’en journey on foot across the breadth of Edwardian Sussex. This adapation is by Ann Feloy and produced by Conn Artists Theatre. Performance starts 7.30pm, tickets from £18.

Blade Runner 2049

7. It’s the big one isn’t it? Blade Runner 2049 is the long awaited sequel to the awesome 1982 movie directed by Ridley Scott - with grizzled Harrison Ford and divine Ryan Gosling starring, it’s now on release and you can see it locally at venues such as Kino Rye and Hastings Odeon.

8. Transitions is the new exhibition at Murmurations Gallery in Parkhurst Road. Bexhill, from Tuesday until October 29, open from 10.30-4.30pm Tue-Sun.

9. Jazz legend Jimmy Haslip will be tearing it up next Tuesday at the Jazz Hastings monthly session at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on the Stade. Starts 8.30pm, tickets £10.

10. Zoom Gallery’s latest show is Welcome to My World - An Exhibition of Photography by Alan Russell. Alan invites “anyone interested” to his private view on Monday from 7-9pm at Warrior Square Station, St Leonards. The free exhibition will be open from 10.30-4pm starting that day and finishing on October 14. Alan says: “I often capture images, which others don’t see that challenge the viewer to wonder what they are. This is what my photographs are about, this is what excites me. I’m not a photographer but an observer of the more unusual. I did an introduction to digital photography in 2009 and discovered I had an eye for the unusual but not the technical...I moved here from Scotland in 1980 and found it such an open interesting place, it has always been a vibrant welcoming place, which I have been happy to call home ever since.”

Nell Gwynn review SUS-170210-121147001

Bossa Nova at Fairlight Hall SUS-170210-102529001