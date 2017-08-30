So good it’s back - Pier Jam Part Two returns tomorrow

Pier Jam will return to Hastings Pier tomorrow for the second time this summer.

Following a successful festival earlier in the year, the Drum n Bass, House and Garage party is back.

The event welcomes artists Shy FX, Sam Divine, James Hype, Stamina MC and special guest, MistaJam, and takes place on Saturday September 2 from 5-11pm.

MistaJam is a British hip hop, grime and urban music DJ and BBC Radio 1 presenter. He has played both DJ and live sets at Glastonbury festival and has featured on a track with electronic dance music duo, Knife Party.

With tickets selling rapidly, the event is expecting huge crowds of clubbers to flock to the pier to enjoy an evening of DJ talent. It will be followed by a Pier Jam Offical After Party at Grand Elektra in Hastings town centre.

Tickets for Pier Jam Hastings are available from www.skiddle.com for £15, plus booking fee. Over 18s only.