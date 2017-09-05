Showcasing a great local charity

This month Zoom Arts is launching a brand new group exhibition celebrating the Hastings-based charity HFS (Hastings and Rother Furniture Services) at the Zoom gallery, Warrior Square.

The exhibition contains images which embrace and inform the viewer of the opportunities that HFS has to offer.

From selling on antique, unique and unusual furniture and fascinating trinkets, to offering creativity classes, and further more, up-cycling otherwise redundant items of furniture, the ethos of HFS is that very little needs to be thrown away, The charity also offers generous discounts to people on low incomes. Zoom Arts has collaborated with HFS to produce this project during the course of the summer to deliver a selection of images offering a narrative of the charity, and a sneak-peek behind the scenes at the people who tirelessly offer their time and energy for HFS. There will be a private view of the work on Tuesday September 12 from 7pm-9pm and then the exhibition will be open from Wednesday September 13 10.30-16.00, together with a fantastic opportunity to witness one of the real assets to HFS – the Workshop On Wheels – a mobile workshop that is taken out into the community to teach people creative skills and help assist in any up-cycle projects they might be interested in tackling.