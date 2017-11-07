Quintessential Beatles - new show of vintage photography

Lucy Bell Gallery is to present an exhibition of rare and unseen images of the Fab Four from The Getty Images Archives from November 18 until January 20.

The exhibition includes images of The Beatles from 1963 to 1970 featuring shots from famous photographers including David Redfern, Chris Ware, Jim Grey and Stan Maegher, as well as from Popperfoto, one of the UK’s oldest and image libraries founded in 1934, specialising in creative UK-based retro imagery.

Images of the Beatles at work and behind the scenes, as well as historic images, such as John Lennon and Ringo Starr standing in the doorways of the adjoining houses on Ailsa Avenue, where Richard Lester’s film Help! was filmed in 1965, are included in the exhibition.

This fascinating collection gives a rare insight into the lives of The Beatles during this period, and explores the extraordinary phenomena surrounding the Beatles.