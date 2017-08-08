Polari On Sea is back in Hastings venue next week

Yay, it’s back! Polari On Sea makes an overdue but welcome return to Printworks in Hastings hosted by author Paul Burston with Jake Arnott, AK Benedict, Alexis Gregory and VG Lee. The popular LGBT literary salon will be held on Wednesday September 13 from 7.30pm.

Jake Arnott is the author of six novels including bestselling The Long Firm which was adapted as an award-winning BBC2 drama serial. His latest novel is The Fatal Tree.

AK Benedict is described as ‘one of the new stars of crime with a supernatural twist’ by the Sunday Express, and first novel, The Beauty Of Murder, was shortlisted for the eDunnit award and is in development for an eight-part TV series for Sky Atlantic. Her second, The Evidence Of Ghosts, came out in paperback in July. Formerly a punk-cabaret singer and composer, AK now lives in St Leonards with her dog, Dame Margaret Rutherford.

Alexis Gregory is an actor, playwright and producer. His plays include Slap for Theatre Royal Stratford East, Channel 4 and at Concrete in Shoreditch, published by Team Angelica and long-listed for the 2016 Polari Prize, and Safe, his verbatim theatre piece on LGBT youth homelessness for Soho Theatre and London Theatre Workshop, media partnered with Attitude Magazine. Alexis will direct Safe this September for Theatre Royal Norwich. In November, his new play, SexCrime, premieres at The Glory in the East End.

VG Lee is another local resident and the critically-acclaimed author of five novels and a collection of short stories. In 2012, she was nominated for a Stonewall Award for writing and a year later she won the Ultimate Planet Award for Best Established Author. She is also a regular contributor to The Lady Magazine and recently published her fifth novel, Mr Oliver’s Object Of Desire. She is currently working on The Book Of Deirdre.

Paul Burston is the author of five novels and editor of two short story collections. His latest novel The Black Path was longlisted for the Guardian’s Not The Booker Prize 2016 and was a bestseller at WH Smith. He is the host of the award-winning LGBT literary salon Polari at the Southbank Centre, and founder of the Polari First Book Prize.

Paul said: “The plan is for Polari on Sea to return to Hastings on a regular basis in the new year. This year I’ve been busy touring my latest novel, The Black Path and working on a new novel, which I hope to have finished by the end of September. I’ve also been running The Polari First Book Prize and planning our tenth birthday tour. It’s the biggest tour we’ve ever undertaken - 16 towns and cities across the UK - and the amount of planning and development that’s gone into it has been enormously time consuming. We’re featuring over 80 authors, poets and spoken word performers and covering places as far afield as Belfast, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Dublin. There’s also a workshop programme which runs alongside each event and involves recruitment of local aspiring and emerging writers at each destination. There’ll be a creative writing workshop at the Printworks from 2-4pm on Sep 13, ahead of the evening event. It’s a lot of work! I haven’t been slacking! I promise there’ll be more Polari events in Hastings very soon. I know the demand is there. It’s simply a question of timing.” Entry £8 (£6 conc) from Eventbrite or pay on the door.