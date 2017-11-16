Murmurations Gallery holds winter open exhibition 2017

Murmurations Gallery has launched its third winter open of contemporary arts and crafts running for six weeks up to December 23.

There are over 27 local artists and designer-makers who have contributed artworks to the exhibition with a large range of work across the wide spectrum of mediums from paintings and photography, jewellery and ceramics. Artists exhibiting include Julie Snowball, Wendy Smith, David C. Mason, Paul Praeger, Mary Beaney, Alex Leadbeater, Penny Hobson, Janet Crosby, Adam Preston, Val Flack, David Askew, Geraldine Franklin, Debbie Bowler, Susan Lynch, Andrea Shearing, Jerry Shearing, Katie Giordanella, Kate Gritton, Ruth Cowell , Nikki Davidson-Bowman, Sarah Flack, Gina Lelliott, Samantha Tufnell, Jennifer Moore, Rachel Hoath, Margaret Turton and Sandy Bryan.

This will also be the last curated show that Murmurations Gallery will be holding as gallery director Joe Nguyen steps back from the day to day running of the gallery.

“It has been a fantastic journey for me and the gallery,” said Joe.

“It has been truly amazing to have worked with so many talented artists and designers and I would like to thank them and the valued visitors and supporters who have all made Murmurations gallery such a lovely and exciting venue to exhibit contemporary and regional art in Bexhill-on-sea over the last two years.”