Intriguing new work at Jerwood Gallery

The Jerwood Gallery in Hastings is about to host an exhibition of work by 2002 Turner Prize Winner, Keith Tyson.

Keith Tyson: Turn Back Now will open to the public on January 28 until June 4, and will feature more than 360 studio wall drawings created over the last 20 years of his career, many of which have never been publically exhibited before.

Shown together for the first time, these drawings form not only a record of the passing time but also provide a unique insight into the working practices of an artist.

Keith, who is based near Brighton, began making Studio Wall Drawings in 1997 when he was sharing a studio with four other artists in South East London.

He commented: “Over time I began to think of these drawings more as works in their own right. I enjoyed the free space they provided me with - existing somewhere in-between a sketchbook, a journal, a poem and a painting - I found that I could work unhindered by the self conscious restraint I’d often felt while working on canvas. I started to record world events in addition to personal ones. Economic shifts, acts of terrorism, the birth of my children or a psychotic episode were all triggers for drawings.” For more information go to www.jerwoodgallery.org.