First time show for artist with his irreverant take on “Britishness”

Opening next weekend at the Blackshed Gallery in Robertsbridge is Hard Brexit from Tom Bartlett, an emerging artist unafraid of self-expression.

The show runs from February 4 - March 11 and is a “challenging and exciting” collection of collage and assemblages.

Blackshed curator Kenton Lowe said: “With a show titled Hard Brexit it’s not surprising it’s going to be a controversial exhibition, but in the bucolic setting of Robertsbridge the Blackshed believes that this show has the perfect backdrop to raise a few eyebrows, so enter if you dare but be prepared, Tom Bartlett does not hold much back.

Tom uses observational comment in his eclectic mix of images combined with crudely cut newspaper text suggesting hidden truths in the ordinary, but you have to make up your own mind, we’re allowed to believe what we want in this new age of the outspoken. Censorship is a tricky subject in the arts, most would avoid rather than censor. In this exhibition it’s fair to say that perhaps one or two pieces should have been left out, but the artist must show work in the context intended, and some art deserves to be seen. It’s an exciting show.”

Tom lives in Hastings, a former illustrator who also played guitar for the bands Royal Blood and House of Fix. He started his art career with the House of Fix collective, while sharing a studio in London with BP Portrait Artist of the Year, James Hague.

Tom has worked abroad in Brussels, Rotterdam and Los Angeles.

His works are now being collected and are in many private collections.

He said; “This show, primarily for me, is about letting the public see a whole load of my work for the first time. I generally make things for myself, but over the past couple of years my work has been bought by a load of celebs and well known collectors. The work takes an irreverent look at Britishness, and has a very direct and bawdy take on many of the issues that plague us on a daily basis...politics, religion, the Royal family etc.”

This will be his first solo show in the south east. For further information call 01580 881247. The gallery is open from Tue-Sat, 10am-4pm.

