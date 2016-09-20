Fifty artists in autumn show at Powdermills

Next months sees the PURE Autumn Art Fair return to Battle in conjunction with Battle Arts & Music Festival and as part of the Battle 1066 950th Anniversary celebrations.

Back at Powdermills Hotel, this is a selected art fair showcasing the brightest upcoming and more established talent. Curated by Lesley Samms, it will feature the work of some 50 artists. Exhibitors will include: Simone Riley and Julian Sutherland Beatson, both of whom have recently produced work in response to Glyndebourne Opera House; Celia Allen, ex head of ceramics at St. Leonards, Mayfield; Jane Bridger, best known for her glazed and Raku-fired wheel thrown pottery; and Antonella Cuisimano, whose art practice is based on drawing, space and movement. Also exhibiting in this historic year will be Jacqueline Devereux PSGFA, selector and President of the Society of Graphic Fine Art (the drawing society) alongside several notable SGFA members including Vincent Matthews, Felicity Flutter, Melvyn Evans and Les Williams.

For this Battle 1066 950th Anniversary there will be focus on the “historic, natural and the made by hand” with a range of talks, events and special exhibits.

Ali Rabjohns will be exhibiting her ‘Between The Worlds’ Nuno Felted Coat, which was made using silk georgette as a base, with Merino, Wensleydale and mixed Angelina fibres carded together and nuno felted to give textural effects. Fellow artist Sandra Ventris also helped with the construction design and tailoring of the coat.

The fair runs from October 22-30 and is open from 11-6pm daily. For full details go to www,pureartsgroup.co.uk or www.battlefestival.co.uk.