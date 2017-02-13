Eclectic show with artists using wide range of method

Next week sees the launch of Bexhill’s Murmurations gallery first members’ show for 2017.

With over 30 local and regional artists on its books, Equinox is a mixed exhibition of new work at the Parkhurst Road gallery.

This will be an eclectic show with a wide range of artists using many practices and media – such as photography by Rick Moye, collages from Penny Hobson, screen printing by Agi Read, digital drafting by Cliff Crawford and paintings by Ruth Cowell, George Robertson and Kate Gritton. Over the past year, Murmurations have added many artists to its membership and is building its reputation as a good exhibiting and selling gallery. It has an exciting exhibition schedule planned for 2017 and is always looking for new contemporary artists to represent. For more about the show from February 21 until March 5, email info@murmurationsgallery.co.uk Open 10.30-4.30pm. Tuesdays-Sundays.