Don’t miss these Strictly dancers Puttin’ On The Ritz

Mourning the loss of Strictly Come Dancing yet? If so you’ll be thrilled that series stars Aljaz and Janette will be coming to Hastings this Spring to pay tribute to Fred Astaire in their spectacular new show.

Remembering Fred will be at the White Rock Theatre on Wednesday May 31 at 7.30pm - tickets from £21.50, book on 01424 462288 or go to www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

The Remembering Fred Tour will take you on a magical journey of dance, music and entertainment, celebrating the legacy of one of Hollywood’s true screen legends and entertainers - a celebration of top hat, white tie and wonderful tales, backed by a full supporting cast of dancers, live band and sensational singers. Aljaz and Janette will be performing steps and turns from Hollywood’s most celebrated dance routines with classic songs including They Can’t Take That Away From Me, Cheek To Cheek, and The Way You Look Tonight.

