Deep response to artist’s work in natural world

Andy Hamblin started his creative career at Southend School of Art and Design and was a successful international commercial artist for over 30 years, winning several creative industry awards.

A professional fine artist for the past five years, Andy is driven to capture in every painting his deep and profound love of the Sussex and Kent countryside and his personal connection with the wildlife he encounters. Andy portrays in his paintings the detailed beauty and intricate textures that nature creates, seemingly undiscovered by people.

Andy said: “In today’s fast-pace society, do people really see the natural beauty around them? After viewing my paintings, people often view landscapes in a totally different way, appreciating the complexity of trees close-up, the variety of landscapes around them and closely study the array of endless sky formations.”

People also connect to his paintings on an intimate level, having eye-to-eye contact with the wildlife encountered by Andy on canvas. Viewers often comment on the amazing ‘life-like appearance’ of the paintings with an emotional and personal response.

Andy spends weeks and sometimes months exploring and searching the perfect mix of lighting and weather conditions to suit a variety of scenery. From Petworth Park, South Downs, Ashdown Forest, Knole Park to the North Kent Marshes, he patiently captures an original photograph for studio reference, before committing to the canvas.

Since moving to his 16th Century cottage studio, Andy has absorbed the atmosphere around him, sensing the connection that the ‘great masters’ lived through when creating their classic landscapes. From the success of Andy’s ‘one man’ Ightham, Kent exhibition in May, his landscape paintings continue that journey of discovery. Exhibition open on Saturday November 12 and Saturday November 13 from 9-10pm.

