Climb inside a life-sized inflatable sperm whale

Who hasn’t wondered what it would be like to be inside a sperm whale?

This weekend as part of the Pirate Day celebrations a giant inflatable whale will be open to visitors on the beach close to Hastings Pier.

Circo Rum Ba Ba invite you to cast off your shoes and squeeze into a fabulous life-sized 50ft (18m) inflatable sperm whale.

Enclosed in a lobster-net fence and guarded by a nosy Fish Wife, brave swashbucklers are led into its belly, revealing a lavishly decorated seascape interior.

Once inside they encounter a shipwrecked Pirate with a treasure tale to tell and a real live Mermaid with a haunting siren’s song and an intriguing secret.

These shows are for children but are fun for all the family.

So, now is your chance to follow in the fictional footsteps of Gepetto, Jiminy and Pinocchio.

Tickets cost £5 (plus 10 per cent booking fee) per person and there is a limited capacity.