Celebrating Hastings in all her colours with installation

The jagged skyline of Old Town’s historic fishing sheds and the neon of the amusement arcades are all emblematic of Hastings.

But now a new ‘living’ installation – Head Land - by artists Heywood and Condie at Jerwood Gallery which opens on March 10 will render the familiar and famous sights and landscape of the town in a completely new way.

Tony Heywood and Alison Condie are returning to the gallery on The Stade twelve months after their stained glass greenhouse The Gardener lit up the courtyard.

Tony said: “The greenhouse symbolised one of our principal interests and core themes in our work, the spirit and soul of horticulture. Alison and I are thrilled to be coming back with our latest project, a garden that forms a series of paintings of Hastings.”

The installation will be the latest in a series of ‘landscape portraits’ that Heywood and Condie have created around the UK, most recently on the Jurassic Coast in Dorset and Liverpool’s Formby Beach and will delight art lovers and horticulturalists alike.

He added: “We’ve spent a lot of time here and when we leave, it inevitably makes you reflect on the place as a whole: from the powerful sea, to the cliff’s crumbling rock face, or the pop and dazzle of seaside amusements.”

A living portrait of the town, Headland will delight art lovers and keen horticulturalists alike. The gallery courtyard will be taken over and divided into sections, with each one representing a different vision of Hastings. The artists hope the installation will act as a micro-landscape that viewers can contemplate - akin to a bright zen garden. Runs until September 3.