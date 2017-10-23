Artwork from an intriguing and diverse group

An exciting and varied show of art work by a group of creative friends will be held at the Hastings Arts Forum, St Leonards sea front, from October 31 to November 12.

Folio 14 is a group of 11 local artists, based at the Jerwood Gallery’s studio space and mentored by the celebrated artist and educator Jo Kori. The aim of the group is to explore, exchange, investigate and experiment with new ideas and materials. The show includes painting, sculpture, textile and other media, with exciting and surprising works.

Folio 14

This diverse group of artists comprises nine women and two men from incredibly varied backgrounds who have been painting, sculpting and making for many years in the Hastings area. They come together every two weeks and set each other creative goals.

Spokesman Phil Tomlinson said: “The group was formed over four years ago by a few artists, who found it difficult working alone...in fact needed a focus outside of the domestic routine, with its daily distractions.

Many of us had met at the Jo Kori Workshops, so it seemed obvious to approach the best art educator we all knew for advice. As a group we are a mix of working artists and those returning to it after a career and now have time to dedicate to it again. We are a diverse group with a wide variety of life and working backgrounds and this is reflected in our artwork. The F14s elder sister is Mavra Bryony, an octogenarian whose skill in drawing is truly amazing. Her conceptual inventions are vivid, ageless and provocative. See her sculpture of mating slugs to have your preconceptions challenged!

There is a wonderful atmosphere in the group, and we are all very supportive of each other, and have become good friends, and grown in confidence.”