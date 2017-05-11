Art exhibition to reflect challenge

To begin to lose one’s sight, have diminished hearing or to suffer from cerebral palsy is challenging at best. At worst, it can be lead to feelings of isolation and anger.

Three artists – Annie Rae, John Cole and Jess Norgrove – are exhibiting work which show different aspects of their compromised perception of the world around them at the Hastings Arts Forum’s gallery from May 16-28.

After a successful career of illustration and painting, Annie Rae began to experience severe sight loss caused by macular deterioration.

She said: “When I first lost so much sight four years ago, I was angry, frightened, lost and unable to work. I was terrified I was going complete blind. But slowly I gained confidence and began to draw and play with collage. Previously, my work had a lot of detail which now I can’t see or work with. But I haven’t lost my sense of colour and I can play with colours and shapes.”

Photographer John Cole has suffered from progressive hearing loss for over ten years. Three years ago, after a severe bout of labyrinthitis, he lost virtually all hearing in his right ear.

“For this exhibition,” observed John, “I wanted to literally hear what other people with hearing loss felt about their affliction. The exhibition will include photos of six people (including myself) from 8 to 70 years old who have various degrees of hearing loss. More importantly, subjects have written what they feel about their own loss of hearing. What is perhaps most surprising is each subjects’ acceptance and even good humour about their situation. I am inspired by their thoughts.”

“I was born with mild cerebral palsy,” says photographer Jess Norgrove. “And I have always had a sense that my body does not quite work right. Although I am not consciously aware of the link, I have been drawn to take photographs of objects, buildings and places that are also not quite right - environments that are different from the expected. And yet I find beauty in the decay. My work probes ideas of loss, decay and longing; a nostalgia for a past that was once vibrant.”

There will be a donation box at the Arts Forum to be shared between RNIB, National Deaf Children’s Society and SCOPE.