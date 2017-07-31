A whirlwind of arts in Coastal Currents 2017

Eighteen years after the first Coastal Currents festival was launched in Hastings, 2017 sees a month-long celebration of art which promises to be the biggest and best ever.

Launching the programme, festival director Tina Morris unrolled 30 days of entertainment – with international performers rubbing shoulders with local artists, musicians, dancers, film-makers and stage and screen personalities. The festival centres on Hastings and St Leonards, but its popular open-studio weekends extend into Bexhill, Udimore, Fairlight, Pett and Rye.

The festival aims to use unusual venues, including the roof of the public toilets in Warrior Square where every weekend there will be performance art curated by Greig Burgoyne, featuring work from Matt Mahony-Page and Kimvi Nguyen, culminating in a monster movie rock concert by Louise Ashcroft. All four artists will screen all-night video works in shop windows and Louise will give commuters a surprise when she roams the train travelling between Hastings and St Leonard’s with a suitcase full of interactive props.

Elpida Hadzi-Vasileva, the visual artist who represented the Vatican at the Venice Biennale, will showcase a new work made from fish skin at the Shipwreck Museum in Rock-a-Nore, while visitors to Tom Dale’s black bouncy castle at the Masonic Hall, St Leonard’s, are forbidden to bounce on it...an example of frustration and futility posed by bureaucracy, explains the artist.

Daniel Hardiker and Neil Hetherington of Zerok have created a bold installation called Wavelength which runs through the half-mile long Bottle Alley, and Coastal Currents has commissioned sculptor Greg Shapter to create new art for the Silverhill area. Other site-specific installations include the digital projections at St Mary In The Castle by Fiona Grady curated in partnership with Greig Burgoyne.

Belgian dance company La Verita present an exhilarating journey about a group of people who leave their country. This takes place on September 9 at 7.30pm and like many events, is free.

A treat for children aged 6-10 is a series of workshops over the weekend of September 2/3. Beastie is devised by Lone Twin and invites children to create their own stories. Workshops cost £6 each and last 90 minutes. Visit Coastal Currents website to book.

A film programme has been curated by Mark French with screenings in charity shops; new work by Hastings film-makers at Electric Palace Cinema on September 8 and a new film by Mark French on September 22. Film artists Zoë Richardson, Charlotte Bradley and Catinca Malaimare will show films at the Seed tapas bar from 4pm Thu-Sun thoughout the festival.

There are dozens of other events including performances and exhibitions and a seafood and wine festival at the Stade on September 16 and 17. Coastal Currents kicks off with a free opening night party at St Mary In The Castle on September 1 from 8-11pm.