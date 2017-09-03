Amazing free dance performances for all

Review

By Naomi Robinson

Journeys Dance Festival

August 26-28

Journeys Dance Festival returned for its fifth year during the bank holiday weekend, with audiences travelling from across the south of England to enjoy free dance performances in Hastings and Rother.

On Saturday pop-up performances were viewed from sunny benches on Battle’s Abbey Green as C-12 Dance Theatre’s Secret Encounters explored the strange world of internet dating.

In the evening, more than 2000 people crowded Hastings’ Stade to watch Argentinian tango extravaganza, Polar by Compagnie Bilbobasso.

The major international show visited Hastings for one night only from France, as part of the Journeys Dance Festival and Stade Saturdays.

Audiences saw The Stade was ablaze with fire as flames and sparks poured in mesmerizing arcs from dancer’s hands, while they spun and swirled to live tango music. The dazzling performance recreated the lively, sinister atmosphere of a Buenos Aires cabaret, where dancers, gangsters and musicians lurk in the shadows.

The sun continued to shine for Monday’s performance of The Awakening, by Stopgap Dance Company, on Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion Terrace.

It was a show choreographed by Chris Pavia, a dancer with Downs Syndrome and performed by a team of disabled and non-disabled professional dancers.

Mandy Curtis, of 18 Hours Events, who produced the festival, said: “Journeys festival is for everyone, young and old and it’s always completely free,

“It’s been a brilliant weekend with some amazing performances. Journeys will be back next August Bank Holiday with more high quality outdoor dance and music.”