All aboard with TV star for Style Squad competition...

Fashion and TV celebrity Jessica Wright has teamed up with Stagecoach South East to launch a nationwide search for a group of individual customers with style, creativity and personality who will be crowned ‘Style Squad’.

The campaign aims to highlight and applaud the diverse range of fashion tastes that exist among the country’s bus passengers.

Stagecoach and the team behind Jessica’s Sistaglam clothing range, will invite shortlisted entrants to take part in a fashion event in Manchester on May 20 which will include a range of fashion activities, speakers and a Q&A session with Jessica. Winners will be chosen to take part in a ‘squad’ photoshoot with Jessica for her Sistaglam clothing line, followed by a meal with the star. Winners will also feature in an advert to be displayed on buses throughout the UK.

Former ‘TOWIE’ star Jessica says she loves watching what people wear and how creativive they can be with their outfits. “What someone wears really shows off their personality,” she said. “The country’s bus passengers are a great example of the range of styles and tastes people have when it comes to fashion. I am really excited to hear what Stagecoach customers can bring to our squad. We’re looking for fun people with big personalities, individual style and a passion for fashion.”

To enter, send videos, flipagrams or photos (ideally taken on board a Stagecoach bus) which shows off entrants’ sense of individual style. Enter via #SquadOnBoard hashtag, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or email: jessica@stagecoachgroup.com by April 30. Visit: www.stagecoachbus.com/jessica