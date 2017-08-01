A fresh and youthful approach to Puccini’s all-time classic La Boheme

Lose yourself in the passion and tragedy of La Boheme with a captivating and youthful new production from Barefoot Opera of Puccini’s classic love story.

La Boheme will be performed at St Mary In The Castle in Hastings on Friday September 8 and Saturday September 30 at 7.30pm. The production will also tour the south east.

Director Jenny Miller commented; “Tragedy is built into every bar of this opera...and yet, Puccini also packs in the exuberance and immediacy, the joie de vivre, of being young and free. This gives La Bohème a knife-edge dynamism that makes it irresistible.”

Increasingly known for fresh, energetic ensemble style productions, Barefoot Opera’s production promises to inspire, surprise and delight. Combining physical theatre, dance and music, the aim is to place the audience deep within the magic of opera. The immersive setting of St. Mary in the Castle will enhance this experience, while some audience members will have the chance to mingle with Barefoot Opera’s unique gypsy band at café tables in Puccini’s imagined Paris.

While the tragic story of La Bohême has been frequently reworked, copied and reproduced - famously in the romantic drama film Love Story in 1970 – where two young lovers are pulled apart by fatal illness, Jenny is determined to bring a fresh dimension to this often-staged opera.

In this latest production, youth and passion are championed in a dark world: La Bohême will involve an international cast of outstanding young professionals, some of whom who come from the South East, including soprano Lucy Ashton from Hastings.

Designer Jane Bruce, based in St Leonards, continues her expressive, painterly collaboration with Barefoot Opera, brings a further youthful edge to this production, giving her own spin on a city transfigured by art. Her team includes Andras Jacob from Rye Studio College, working with her on costume.

Taking place during Coastal Currents this year, this should be a production like no other. Tickets are available from the Barefoot Opera website www.barefootopera.com and also from Hastings Tourist Office and Love Café in St Leonards.