Westfield fear losing leading scorer

Westfield Football Club’s leading scorer could be on his way to higher grade Tunbridge Wells.

Westies boss Jack Stapley admitted it looks like 27-goal Callum Smith might be off to the Southern Counties East League Premier Division side, possibly on a dual registration arrangement.

Smith added two more to his tally to put Westfield 2-0 up away to Jarvis Brook on Boxing Day, but the visitors conceded twice either side of half time and had a player sent-off as they eventually went down 4-2.

A victory would have lifted Westfield above their opponents into Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division Two's top three.

Westfield manager Jack Stapley said: “We were absolutely cruising at 2-0 and I thought it was going to be one of our best performances, but as soon as they scored, they got massively on top and we didn’t deserve anything out of the game to be honest.”

Smith gave Westfield the lead with a good finish having been put through by Sam Ellis. The same player doubled Westfield’s advantage in the 32nd minute after Ellis flicked on Harry Stapley’s goal kick.

Smith went through again moments later, but an unfortunate bobble caused him to miss the target.

Jarvis Brook then pulled one back when a 40-yard free kick sailed over Harry Stapley and into the net.

The game changed completely after that and Jarvis Brook equalised on the stroke of half time with a tremendous 25-yard free kick into the top corner.

Jake Adams came off at the break with a pulled hamstring and Jack Stapley described his absence as ‘a massive loss’. His replacement, Jack Whiteman, was sent-off within minutes of the restart, although his manager felt he merely slipped into an opponent on the wet surface.

Westfield struggled thereafter, and Jarvis Brook completed the turnaround with a free header and then a lob which seemed to cross the line in slow motion.

Smith hit the crossbar during a late Westfield rally.

Westfield: H. Stapley; May (Harris), Dadswell, Dicken, Durrant; Cochrane, Ward, Adams (Whiteman); Ellis, Barrett, Smith.

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.

