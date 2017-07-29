We’ll be giving our all, says Bexhill skipper

Bexhill Cricket Club captain Johnathan Haffenden admits his team’s prospects of avoiding relegation are slim, but insists they will give their all until the season’s end.

Second-bottom Bexhill are 78 points adrift of neighbours Hastings Priory, who occupy the final safe spot of third-bottom, heading into the final third of the campaign.

Asked about their survival chances, Haffenden said: “Slim I would say, but until we’re actually physically relegated we won’t be shying away or playing like we’re a relegated team. We’re still going to give it our all for the rest of the season.

“Whatever happens now we’ve got to take some momentum and positives into next season. We don’t want to roll over for the last six games; we want to show we want to be a Premier League side.

“We will be putting up a good fight for the remainder of the season. Even if we get close to staying up it would be more positive. We definitely don’t want to finish bottom. People will also want to do better on a personal level and once that happens, the team will benefit.”

Four of Bexhill’s last six fixtures are away from home, starting with the trip to Preston Nomads today (Saturday).

“We’ve got nothing to lose,” added Haffenden. “Nomads are a good side, but they’re not unbeatable.”

Josh Beeslee is on holiday, but Bexhill are otherwise likely to field a similar side to that which lost by four wickets at home to Brighton & Hove last weekend.

That included Max Finzel, who scored 24 with the bat on his first Bexhill appearance for three years.

“It was good to have Max back,” added Haffenden. “He’s a good lad and a good player. He’s played a lot of cricket and talks a lot of sense. He’s a good lad as well, fits in very well.

“He’s finished his exams at uni and hopefully we’ll see him for a good few games at the end of the season.”

Elsewhere in the division today, Bexhill’s neighbours, Hastings Priory, are at home to Cuckfield. Play is due to get underway from 12noon at Horntye Park.

Eighth-placed Priory pulled off a thrilling victory over third-placed Cuckfield in May’s reverse fixture.

Sussex Premier League standings (all played 12 matches): 1 Roffey 295pts, 2 East Grinstead 294, 3 Cuckfield 253, 4 Horsham 242, 5 Preston Nomads 208, 6 Middleton 193, 7 Brighton & Hove 181, 8 HASTINGS PRIORY 180, 9 BEXHILL 102, 10 Ansty 86.