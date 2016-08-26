Video: Priory aim to complete Nomads double

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Hastings Priory’s cricketers are aiming to complete a rare double over Preston Nomads.

Priory will travel to the nine-time Sussex Premier League champions tomorrow (Saturday) keen to repeat their splendid victory in June’s reverse fixture.

Mick Glazier bowling for Hastings Priory against East Grinstead last weekend. Picture courtesy Regwood Photography

“I don’t think many Priory sides have completed the double over them in recent years anyway,” said Priory captain Tom Gillespie.

“The home result against them was a really great team effort and we can take a lot of confidence into the game. We’ve got nothing to fear and hopefully we can get a result.”

Heading into their final away fixture of the season, Priory are fifth in the table - 29 points ahead of seventh-placed Nomads.

Key all-rounder Elliot Hooper is set to return for what will be his final Priory appearance of the season having missed last weekend’s 46-run defeat at home to East Grinstead.

Gillespie said: “Hoops has been brilliant and you can’t replace his runs. To be without him was a big loss, but I think the 11 we had out on the day was capable of beating that East Grinstead side. Unfortunately we weren’t quite able to do that.”

Jed O’Brien took four wickets as Grinstead posted 240-9 batting first and Leo Cammish made 71 as Priory were all out for 194 in reply.

“We had them 90-5, which was a phenomenal start in the conditions,” said Gillespie. “Brad (Payne) bowled really well and was well supported by Finn (Hulbert) up top.

“Both spinners (O’Brien and Mick Glazier) bowled quite well, but towards the end of the innings the flatness of the wicket and credit to their lower order batsmen, we couldn’t quite keep them to a score we were able to chase.

One of the sightscreens blows over in the strong wind at Horntye Park last weekend. Picture courtesy Regwood Photography

“Whenever I give Jed the ball I expect wickets and he expects exactly the same from himself. Leo’s had more low scores than he would’ve liked since he came back, but he’s still had two fifties and it’s great to see him back in the runs.”

