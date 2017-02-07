United back in action against Horsham

After their weekend postponement, Hastings United's footballers will be back in action at The Pilot Field tonight (Tuesday).

United will entertain Horsham sorely needing a victory in their quest to make up ground on the Ryman Football League Division One South play-off spots.

Kiernan Hughes-Mason closes down a Horsham opponent during the 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture. Picture courtesy Scott White

United are currently 10th in the table and are 11 points outside the all-important top five, albeit having played fewer matches than all of the teams above them.

Their recent form during a period disrupted by postponements has been a bit mixed, with one win, one draw and one defeat in their last three games.

United are three places and five points above Horsham with three games in hand. Horsham snatched a last gasp equaliser in November's reverse fixture through one-time United player Darren Boswell.

There are a couple of other familiar faces in the Horsham ranks as well. The Hornets are managed by Dom Di Paola, who spent a few months in charge of United two seasons ago, and their goalkeeper is ex-United stopper Josh Pelling.

The match was due to have taken place in December, but was postponed shortly before kick-off due to fog. The re-run tonight will kick-off at 7.45pm.

