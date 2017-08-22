Sussex u17 Girls reach national final

Sussex have qualified for the finals of the Royal London ECB Girls Under-17 County Cup next week.

Sussex topped a South East group containing Essex, Hampshire, Kent and Surrey after winning six of their eight 45-over matches.

Right-handed batsman, Ella Wadey is Sussex’s leading run scorer in the tournament, with 203 runs at an average of 30.4 from her seven innings.Ella’s top score of 66 not out came during the seven wicket win over Essex at the start of July.

Cassidy McCarthy tops the list of wicket takers for Sussex. Her ten victims have come at an average of 8.5.

The finals will be held at Bishop’s Storford CC, Herfordshire on Wednesday 30th and Thursday 31st August (10.45am starts). Staffordshire, Wales and defending champions Yorkshire are the other sides involved.

Semi-finals take place on the Wednesday, with Sussex taking on Staffordshire. The winners of that match and the meeting between Wales and Yorkshire will contest Thursday’s final, with the losers taking part in a third-place play off on the same day.

A presentation of the trophy, medals and player mementoes will take place after Thursday’s matches at around 5.15pm.