Sussex pair Mills and Jordan praised after England beat India

England captain Eoin Morgan had praise for Sussex pace pair Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan after they helped England to a comfortable victory over India in the first t20.

Mills and Jordan each took one for 27 in their four overs as England restricted India to 147-7 in their 20 overs - a score India admitted was short by 30 to 35 runs.

England chased the target of 148 in 18.1 overs without too many scares and Morgan was quick to praise his bowlers.

“It was a pretty complete performance certainly, as complete a performance as any we’ve produced on this trip,” said the captain.

“To win the toss and bowl is always a bit extra pressure on the bowlers to produce exactly what’s needed on that particular wicket especially bowling at a guy like Virat first up. And I thought we handled that pretty well.

“Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan coming into the side pretty fresh showed exactly why they’re in the side and selected in the first game in this series – they were outstanding I thought.

“Then Moeen (Ali) was so good in the middle, showed huge amount of experience. I thought he bowled outstandingly well, not getting carried away with what he was trying to bowl or bowl too aggressively. Just nailing his basics and I thought that was a big factor in the game.

“Then obviously finishing well; when you got to bowl to MS (Dhoni) at the end, especially when he’s faced 10-15 balls already, it’s very difficult, coming in and nailing the skills. CJ and Tymal were brilliant.”

The second game in the series of three is Sunday with the final one on Wednesday.