Sussex FA to host the first FA Girls’ Football Festival of 2017

The FA is to host the FA Girls Football Festival in association with Continental Tyres in Sussex.

It will take place on Thursday, June 22 from 9.30am–5.15pm.

More than 300 girls from across Sussex are expected to arrive at Brighton and Hove Albion FC Elite Performing Centre to take part in the festival.

The free programme is a joint initiative between The FA and Continental Tyres, providing girls aged 5 to 16 with an exciting, interactive football experience for both those new to the game and regular players.

The festivals are a perfect example of the FA’s commitment to getting girls into football as part of their ‘We Can Play’ campaign, which focuses on getting young girls into the sport and breaking away from any existing stereotypes.

Combining football, lifestyle and music, the event will provide a range of innovative equipment, including an inflatable pitch, speed cage, shooting drills, quick feet and batak boards. To add to the festival atmosphere, there will be giveaways, as well as hair braiding and face painting.

The FA WSL mascot Berry the Bear will also be in attendance.

Participants will also have the chance to meet and play with some of the stars of The FA WSL.

In addition, Charlotte Lade, one of the world’s leading professional football freestylers, will be demonstrating her amazing array of tricks and skills.

The FA Girls’ Football Festivals in association with Continental Tyres has gone from strength to strength, with 2016 attracting over 8,000 girls across the 17 events. Now a much-anticipated fixture in the annual calendar for the Women’s and Girls’ game, the 2017 Festivals will once again visit over 15 locations around the country between June and November.

Festival sponsors Continental Tyres believe in the importance of grass root football, with UK Marketing Director, Guy Frobisher saying:

“The FA Girls Football Festivals with Continental Tyres grows year on year, giving tens of thousands of young girls the chance to get involved with the sport. At Continental Tyres we are extremely proud that 2017 is our 7th year partnering with The FA and undoubtedly is set to be the biggest and best so far”.

Marzena Bogdanowicz, The FA’s Head of Commercial and Marketing for Women’s Football said: “In a busy summer for women’s football, The FA – with our Gameplan for Growth - remain committed to doubling girls’ football participation by 2020. The FA Girls’ Football Festival in association with Continental Tyres is a perfect opportunity to inspire girls throughout Sussex to get involved in the game.”

For more information on women’s football and where to play please visit www.TheFA.com/womens.