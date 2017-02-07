Sussex Cricket Foundations seeks to appoint new Chair

The Directors of Sussex Cricket Limited (SCL) are seeking to appoint a Chair of the Sussex Cricket Foundation (SCF) to replace David Bowden who is retiring on Friday 31st March 2017. This is a voluntary post for an initial three-year term.

The Foundation was formed in November 2015, as a charity, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of SCL. Its main functions are to develop and deliver programmes for social change and also to be the governing body for community and recreational cricket, including 245 affiliated league clubs, across the County.

Jim May, Chairman of Sussex Cricket said, “David Bowden has done a splendid job steering Sussex Cricket Foundation since it was formed. We are now looking for a successor who has vision and leadership abilities. The successful applicant is likely to have substantial standing and influence within Sussex.

“This is an exciting opportunity for someone who wants to use the power of cricket to increase participation, inspire education and improve health across the County. We believe that SCF will be a very significant driver of growth for Sussex Cricket in the coming years.”

Further information on the SCF can be found via their website HERE and an application form with a detailed job description is available HERE