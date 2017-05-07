Skipper dislocates shoulder in heavy Hastings defeat

Hastings Priory captain Tom Gillespie suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder as the cricket club endured a nightmare start to its Sussex Premier League season.

Gillespie sustained the injury in just the third over and Priory went on to suffer a 216-run defeat at home to East Grinstead yesterday (Saturday).

Grinstead amassed 278-7 after winning the toss and choosing to bat in a 50-overs-per-side affair as the league adopted the limited overs format for the first time.

Darryl Rebbetts was the undoubted star of the visitors’ innings, carrying his bat for 131 not out from 172 balls with 12 fours and two sixes.

Rebbetts put on 55 for the first wicket with Regan Derham (18) before the latter was stumped by Leo Cammish off Jed O’Brien (10-1-32-2). Matt Cammish (7-0-47-1) then dismissed Fynn Hudson-Prentice and O’Brien had Ollie Graham stumped to leave Grinstead 67-3.

That was as a good as it got for Priory, though, as two substantial partnerships put the visitors in a strong position. Rebbetts added 63 for the fourth wicket with Will Adkin, who was bowled by Jason Finch (10-1-32-1) for 26, and then 96 for the fifth wicket with Toby Margetts, who made 40 at a run a ball until being bowled by James Pooley (6-0-43-1).

Opening bowler John Morgan (10-0-77-2) returned to claim the wickets of Lewis Hatchett (11) and Ian Sturmer (10), the latter off the final ball of the innings.

Hatchett then proceeded to blow away the Priory batting with outstanding figures of 7-28 as the hosts, minus their captain of course, were all out for 62 in just 18.2 overs.

Priory were 27-1 at one stage, but the dismissal of Leo Cammish, followed five runs later by highest scorer Finch (17), sparked a rather dramatic collapse.

Priory debutant Justin Dsouza was the only batsman apart from Finch to score more than six and he was last man out for 12, bowled by Brad Evans.

