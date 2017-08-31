Rye beaten in top-of-the-table clash

Rye Cricket Club’s title hopes are now out of their hands after losing a top-of-the-table clash at home to Seaford on Saturday.

The 99-run loss in a match sponsored by My Sweet Old Etcetera has seen Rye overtaken by Seaford at the Sussex Cricket League Division Five East summit.

Harry Smeed clips one off his legs for four.

Rye now trail Seaford by seven points heading into the final weekend of the season. Rye must therefore win away to fifth-placed Crowhurst Park this coming Saturday and hope that Seaford lose at home to second-bottom St James’s Montefiore II if they’re to nab the title.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Seaford posted 196-8 from their 45 overs. Number three Mitchell Backhouse (57) led the way with the bat, supported by openers Chris Stanyard (40) and Thomas Date (30).

Once Rye removed the top three, Seaford made little headway against Tommy Nunn (2-18), Harry Smeed (3-35) and Fin Thomson (2-44).

Rye were confident of overhauling the target, but their innings did not get started.

Dan Seabrook pushes forward in defence.

Dan Seabrook top-scored with 24, but none of the other batsmen could overcome the challenge presented by Stuart Pulford (2-14), Backhouse (3-22) and Stanyard (2-19) as Rye were dismissed for 97.

Sussex Cricket League Division Five East standings (all played 17 matches): Seaford 373pts, Rye 366, Rottingdean 347, Glynde & Beddingham 339, Crowhurst Park 317, Cuckfield II 295, Buxted Park 289, Hellingly 289, St James’s Montefiore II 135, Lindfield II 121.