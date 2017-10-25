Rob Andrew: Sussex are ‘Stable and balanced’ after Nash and Davis exits

Chief executive Rob Andrew insists Sussex are ‘stable and balanced’ despite the departures of head coach Mark Davis and senior batsman Chris Nash.

The decisions to part company with the experienced duo came following a review of a disappointing 2017 campaign. Nash, who joined Sussex as an eight-year-old, had been with the club for 26 years while Davis had clocked up a total of 17 years service.

Andrew said, “After reviewing a disappointing season for the first team, it was concluded that action needed to be taken in order to build for the future.

“The difficult decisions to part company with Mark by mutual consent and to agree to Chris’ request to be released from his contract were part of that action, but at its core were moves to solidify the foundations of a squad that has the potential to achieve great things in the coming years.

“As such, a number of players have been offered and have signed new or extended contracts over recent weeks, and more are set to follow.”

“This means we now have a stable and balanced squad made up of a mix of youth and experience that offers real strength across all disciplines.

“Our players can develop together and work towards attaining the successes that such a talented group are capable of.

“I strongly believe that when a new Head Coach is appointed, they will have the raw materials with which to build a trophy-winning side.

“We are continuing to work on our four-year strategic plan for the wider organisation and there will be further news on this in due course.

“A major part of that strategy will be the on-going development of home-grown Sussex players by our Performance Department.

“This work will continue the well-established trend of Sussex-bred bowlers and batsmen making their mark in the 1st XI.

“The future of Sussex Cricket across the whole county is very positive and exciting and I am looking forward to this coming to fruition over the coming years.”