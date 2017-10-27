Opportunity knocks for H&B

Hastings & Bexhill Rugby Club is keen to make the most of an ideal opportunity to return to winning ways.

H&B will entertain bottom-of-the-table Sheppey in London Three South East tomorrow (Saturday) eager to end a run of one victory in their last five games.

“We need to turn that around and Saturday’s the day to do that,” said H&B head coach Chris Brooks. “Sheppey have been struggling and they’re coming to us. I’m not going to predict a big win, but we’re the stronger side on paper.”

H&B are fifth in the table having won three, drawn one and lost three of their first seven games. Sheppey are 13 points behind them having won one and lost five of their six matches.

Brooks was pleased with the way H&B fought back from 26-0 after half-an-hour to lose 26-15 away to third-placed Aylesford Bulls last weekend.

“We struggled in the first half to contain them,” he admitted. “We spent pretty much the entire half defending and to be honest it could’ve been more.

“But it was like a different team in the second half. I don’t think we ever really looked like overhauling them, but we certainly finished the stronger side and the scoreline was a lot more creditable than it might’ve been.

“The guys came off the pitch in pretty high spirits. They’re one of the top three clubs in that league and to pull it back from 26-0 down to 26-15 was quite an achievement.

“We went there knowing it would be a hard game and there wasn’t the same despondency there has been in the previous two defeats.”

Brooks expects to have a few players back for tomorrow’s game, which will get underway from 3pm at Ark William Parker Academy.