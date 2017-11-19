Honeyball hat-trick lights up Fontwell

Anthony Honeyball celebrated another perfect day at Fontwell Park after delivering a treble on the card.

The Dorset trainer scooped the £12,660 feature totepool Southern National Handicap Chase with Cresswell Breeze at odds of 7/1 under jockey Sean Bowen.

He had earlier saddled 4/5-favourite Jukebox Jive to win the Mike Brogan’s 40th Birthday Juvenile Hurdle, while 4/1 joint-favourite Soulsaver completed the hat-trick in the totetrifecta Handicap Hurdle. Both were in the hands of David Noonan.

Honeyball moved his Fontwell tally to 32 winners and his heroics on Sunday made it five consecutive winners at the West Sussex venue.

Elsewhere on the Southern National card, Ben Pauling was also in fine fettle and clinched a superb double.

Jockey Tom Bellamy, right, celebrates victory on Markov

The Bourton-on-the-Water trainer first saddled Markov to glory in the John Rogerson Memorial Chase - a novices’ limited handicap.

Making his debut over fences, the seven-year-old son of Morozov was given a patient ride under Tom Bellamy to defeat Emma Lavelle’s Private Malone by one-and-a-half lengths at odds of 8/1.

The fledgling jockey won the BetVictor Gold Cup Handicap Chase on Splash Of Ginge at Cheltenham on Saturday and revealed he was full of confidence heading into the Fontwell contest.

Bellamy said: ‘Saturday was the highlight of my career. I’m still buzzing over it, still pinching myself and this is a nice way to keep it going.

Anthony Honeyball celebrates a Fontwell Park hat-trick with Soulsaver

‘He got into a lovely rhythm but was a bit novicey because we were going a bit quicker and he was on his own later on.

‘It was a good performance, though, and you would hope he will win again off his revised mark.’

Then Pauling’s Raven’s Tower scooted to a one-and-three-quarter-length success in the toteexacta Salmon Spray Handicap Hurdle later in the afternoon.

Having finished second in his past two races, the 6/1 shot defied a 5lb rise in the weights to get the better of Brendan Powell’s Lettheriverrundry.

Wells Gold on course for victory. Picture: Fontwell Park

Wells Gold appreciated a 5lb drop in the handicap to record his maiden victory in the toteplacepot Novices’ Handicap Hurdle curtain-raiser.

Fergal O’Brien’s charge, who was sent off 3/1 second favourite, battled to a half-a-length victory in the hands of Alain Cawley from the Colin Tizzard-trained Quiz Master.

Spiritofchartwell wrapped up the card with a gutsy win in the Goring Hotel Handicap Chase for trainer Phil York.

Steve Woodman’s Lord Aldervale rallied late on but Katie Lyons and the nine-year-old Clerkenwell gelding battled stoutly to seal their success by three quarters of a length.

