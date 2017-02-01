Hastings AC duo in top 10 at high class event

Hastings Athletic Club achieved two top 10 finishes at the South of England Cross-Country Championships.

George Pool and Maya Ramnarine recorded excellent results in the high class event at Parliament Hill, London, on Saturday.

Pool came eighth in the under-15 boys’ race and Ramnarine was ninth in the under-15 girls’ event over a hilly and notoriously muddy course which was unusually dry.

It was a solid performance from the Hastings AC squad a whole. Isaac Elam was 58th in the under-15 boys’ race and James Crombie made the top 100 in 92nd.

Evie Clements was 97th in the under-15 girls’ run and Hannah Blomfield was exactly 200th, while in the under-13 girls’ event, Erica Body was 75th and Shannon Hopkins-Parry 107th.

Carlos Nieto finished 45th, Jonas Judah 69th, W. Cooper 111th, Adam Morrissy 180th and Isaiah Wilson 189th in the under-13 boys’ race.

George Pool, of Hastings Athletic Club, on his way to a top eight finish.

Rhys Boorman finished 91st in a senior men’s field containing well over 1,000 runners, while Gary Foster was just outside the top 150 and Kieran Booker was 225th.

In-form athlete Karen Murdoch was victorious at The Dark Star River Marathon in West Sussex on Sunday.

The Hastings Athletic Club talent was the leading lady in the 28-mile trail run by the River Adur in Shoreham with a time of three hours and 47 minutes.

The event took runners up one side of the River Adur, picking up a part of the Downslink past the Dark Star Brewery at Partridge Green, and back down the other side.

Karen Murdoch after her victory in Shoreham.

It was another excellent result for Murdoch, who the previous weekend won bronze in the over-35 women’s age group at the Sussex Masters Cross-Country Championships.

The Dark Star Marathon is the first race in the River Marathon Series and ‘is not your usual type of marathon’.

The busy winter season for Hastings AC will continue with the South East Schools’ Inter-Counties Cross-Country Championships at Brands Hatch Race Circuit in Fawkham, Kent, this coming Saturday.

