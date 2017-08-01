Fab four crowned county champions

Polegrove ladies have four county bowls champions.

Jo Watt, Ann Pole and Denise Hodd won the triples, while Alice Phillimore clinched the under-25 singles at the Sussex County Bowls women’s section county finals on Saturday.

In the triples, Watt, Pole and Hodd played well in terrible, wet conditions on a very tricky green at Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst BC to beat L. Taylor, N. Grief and H. Jones (Worthing Pavilion) 19-10.

The triumphant trio are now looking forward to playing in the Bowls England National Championships in Royal Leamington Spa next weekend. They will take on Middlesex in their first game.

Phillimore, meanwhile, came out on top in all-Polegrove under-25 singles final against Watt on the same day.

It was a very close game to start with, but Phillimore kept her cool and pulled away for a very good 21-15 win over Watt, who the previous weekend helped England retain the British Isles Junior International Series.

Both girls will represent Sussex at the National Championships this coming weekend.

The county men’s finals will take place at Popes Mead BC in Crawley this weekend, meanwhile, and several local players are involved.

Michael Stone (Sidley Martlets) will seek to retain his singles title when he faces S. Davey (Worthing Pavilion) and Ajay Morphett (Spartan & Lakeside) will meet Luke Gray (Crouch) in the under-25 singles.

Brandon Hutchison (Gullivers) will face O. Shaw (Hove & Kingsway) in the unbadged singles, while the Spartan & Lakeside team skipped by Lee Heitzman will play the White Rock team skipped by Trevor Logan in the fours.