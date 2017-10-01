Evans secures top five finish in Spain

Golf star Ben Evans continued his good recent form with a top five finish on the European Challenge Tour.

The Staplecross-based professional came tied fifth in the Challenge de Espana with a 16-under-par 72-hole total of 272 at Izki Golf in the Basque Country.

Evans began with an eventful four-under-par 68 last Thursday afternoon featuring seven birdies, including three in four holes from the 10th, and three bogeys.

He followed that with a splendid bogey-free six-under-par on Friday morning, a round which put him top of the leaderboard at 10-under until Norwegian player Jarand Ekeland Arnoy came in with a 63 later in the day to go four clear.

Playing in the last group in round three yesterday (Saturday), Evans made eight pars and a bogey on the front nine to lose ground on the leaders, but recovered well with three birdies on the back nine for a two-under-par 70 to sit tied third on 12-under.

He made a far better start to the final round today, recording four birdies in six holes from the third to go out in 32. A solitary bogey at the 11th was offset by a birdie two at the 14th as Evans closed with a four-under-par 68.

It was Evans’ second top five and third top 20 finish in his last six tournaments, some of which have been on the main European Tour and some on the second tier Challenge Tour.

The result moved him up from 70th to 54th on the season-long Challenge Tour Rankings. He lies 149th on the European Tour’s Race to Dubai list.