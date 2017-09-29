Evans leads the way in Spain

Golf star Ben Evans was top of the leaderboard at the end of his second round in the latest European Challenge Tour event.

The Staplecross-based professional carded a splendid bogey-free six-under-par 66 this morning (Friday) to move to 10-under-par in the Challenge de Espana.

At the end of his round that left him two shots clear of the field, although that could change as most of the other players are yet to complete their second rounds at Izki Golf in the Basque Country.

Beginning his second round at the 10th, Evans made a fast start with two birdies in his opening three holes. He then made three consecutive birdies from the first before carding his sixth birdie of the day at the seventh.

The 30-year-old began the tournament with a four-under-par 68 yesterday afternoon in which he mixed seven birdies with three bogeys.

The final two rounds will take place tomorrow and Sunday.

Evans, of Rye and Sedlescombe golf clubs, lies 70th on the season-long Challenge Tour Rankings and 149th on the European Tour’s Race to Dubai list having played on both circuits this year.